Telford murder probe: Woman set to face trial for perverting course of justice

Anthony Wootton, aged 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, on Monday, July 17.

Four days later, 31-year-old Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close, Telford, was charged with his murder. Three women were accused of perverting the course of justice in relation to the murder, however charges have now been dropped against two of them.Juru, aged 37, of Armstrong Close, and Edge, aged 48, of Newcomen Way, Telford, both pleaded not guilty to the charge and the crown prosecution service offered no evidence against them. Judge Anthony Lowe recorded not guilty verdicts.

Allie, aged 37, of Armstrong Close, is yet to plead to a charge of perverting the course of justice and another of assisting an offender. The CPS is pursuing a case against her, with a provisional trial date for July next year. The next hearing Allie must attend in relation to this case will be back at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 16 next year. She was granted conditional bail. headtopics.com

Harris is currently remanded in custody ahead of his trial for the murder of Mr Wootton, expected to take place in January 2024 at Stafford Crown Court.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

Exclusive: Alexandra Burke discusses newborn baby in rare insight into raising two children under twoThe Bad Boys singer and West End star exclusively reveals how she's adapting to life as a mum-of-two Read more ⮕

Judge Ricardo Dinanga on more than just goals says Telford boss Kevin WilkinRicardo Dinanga should be judged on his all-round game rather than just his goals, according to manager Kevin Wilkin. Read more ⮕

Kettering v Telford preview: Bucks up for the physical battleKevin Wilkin is confident his AFC Telford United side are ready for the challenge posed by a ‘robust’ Kettering Town. Read more ⮕

Revealed: Fastest and slowest property markets with Telford postcodesA property company has revealed what it calls the fastest and slowest house sales markets in TF postcode areas. Read more ⮕

Telford man banned from the road despite 'no evidence' he was drivingA Telford man has been disqualified from the road for 12 months for failing to give a specimen of breath when asked by police, despite the court conceding there was no evidence he was driving a car. Read more ⮕

Extinction Rebellion blockade arms fair at Telford International CentreExtinction Rebellion protesters have blockaded an arms fair at the Telford International Centre this morning. Read more ⮕