Family steps up to keep dairy farm thriving after sudden death of beloved husband and father

Hannah and family have all pitched in since the sudden loss of Graham. From left: Hannah's mother-in-law Hazel Butter, Scott Pearson, Olivia Potter, seven, Hannah Potter, Neil Preece, Giles Potter, four, and family friend Jack Jones. Inset: Hannah and Graham on their wedding day

Graham Potter of Ploxgreen, near Minsterley, was a devoted dairy farmer who wanted a thriving farm and dedicated his life to his herd and family.

Lorraine Kelly Devastated as ITV Team Member Battles Terminal CancerLorraine Kelly expresses her devastation as a member of her ITV team, Hannah, battles terminal cancer. Hannah, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and went into remission the following year, recently gave birth to her son Rory. However, her cancer has returned, and her condition has rapidly deteriorated. Lorraine and others send their condolences and love to Hannah's family.

