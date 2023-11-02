Wrekin's 'iconic venue' the Halfway House could be open and serving again by Easter

That is the estimate of the Telford-based charity Yellow Ribbon, which is acquiring the building having had its offer accepted earlier this year.
That is the estimate of the Telford-based charity Yellow Ribbon, which is acquiring the building having had its offer accepted earlier this year.
Police go house to house to try and find missing man not seen in two weeksThe 57-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving his home in Annna after 9.45pm on October 17 Read more ⮕
Councillor calls for implementation of School Streets schemes in Telford & WrekinA Telford & Wrekin Councillor has expressed his 'disappointment' at the lack of progress in implementing School Streets schemes in the borough. Read more ⮕
Registered sex offender is a suspect in murder of visiting nurse in Willimantic, Conn: court docsA man is suspected in the killing of his visiting nurse at a halfway house in Willimantic on Saturday, according to court documents obtained by NBC Connecticut.… Read more ⮕
Plans to transform Lake District guest house into eight-bed family home'The entire property has been on the market with Colliers for around 18 months, with no firm offers having been received' Read more ⮕
Suspected gunman, 19, named after shots fired at housePolice were called to West Derby following shots being fired at a home Read more ⮕
Spooky Manor House in Haunted Halstead, EssexDiscover a spooky manor house in Halstead, Essex, known for its haunted reputation. This 8-bedroom property is perfect for Halloween parties and is on the market for £2.3million. Read more ⮕