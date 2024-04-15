Suspected Tornado Causes Damage in Staffordshire Village

A suspected tornado has ripped through a Staffordshire village, damaging several homes and overturning a caravan. Gale-force winds tore through the village of Knutton, near Stoke-on-Trent, early on Monday morning, leaving a trail of destruction for residents.St Giles Road was cordoned off as emergency services rushed to the scene to check the safety of homes with missing roof tiles and chimney pots.

Mr Wearing had just returned from walking his dog and said it was fortunate he arrived back when he did, otherwise he could have been injured by flying tiles. "It was definitely a tornado, without a shadow of a doubt. You heard it winding up, it sounded like a Hoover starting up," he said. "I was drying the dog and he normally sits on a towel but he shot in through the back door with his tail between his legs.

Tornado Staffordshire Village Damage Homes Caravan Gale-Force Winds Emergency Services

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Tornado' rips through Staffordshire village damaging homes and overturning caravanA suspected tornado has ripped through a Staffordshire village, damaging several homes and overturning a caravan.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

'Tornado' overturns caravan and damages buildings in Staffordshire as high winds batter UKAs residents in the Staffordshire village of Knutton say they were hit with a twister, wind speeds reach 55mph in some coastal areas - but forecasters say the unsettled weather should give way to drier conditions at the end of the week.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

'Tornado' rips through north Staffordshire village in dramatic footageDramatic footage shows a suspected tornado flipping over a caravan, leaving a trail of destruction through one Staffordshire village.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

High winds rips roof off of Derbyshire home as 'tornado' causes chaosHigh winds have hit parts of the East Midlands today with the fire service and ambulance attended incidents throughout the region.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Possible Tornado Causes Damage in NottinghamshireParts of Nottinghamshire experienced a short-lived tornado, resulting in trees crashing into roads and damage to homes. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in the entire county until Monday evening. West Bridgford was particularly affected, with numerous trees falling onto residential roads. An electricity pylon was also knocked out. The Met Office confirms the potential for short-lived tornadoes in Nottinghamshire on Monday morning.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Residents ‘petrified’ as suspected tornado leaves trail of destructionStrong winds have blown over a caravan, sent trampolines and tiles flying and knocked over fences and bins in the village of Knutton, Staffordshire.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »