Ross County confident in historic victory over Rangers

JOSH Sims has revealed why relegation-threatened Ross County were always confident they could beat Rangers as he called on his team mates to build on a historic victory and secure their cinch Premiership survival.

He explained their impressive home record under interim manager Don Cowie had given them belief - and recalled how that was bolstered when the game plan the former“It was almost a free hit type of game,” said the Englishman as he looked back on the result yesterday. “Nobody expected us to take anything from the game.

“The manager said before the game that we have been unbeaten here since he has taken over. He told us at half-time we need to continue that. We were 1-0 down and he said: ‘Let’s stay unbeaten’. “But, credit to the players, we put it out there. We stuck to the game plan and it clearly worked. I thought we were brilliant from the first minute and we deserved our win. We worked on it all week and it is a good feeling when you go out and implement the game plan.”

“If we can do it against Rangers we can do it against anybody in this league. We have to take that belief into the remaining games. We just need to build from it. It should do us some good.

