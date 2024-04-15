Supermarket Worker Pushes Customer Home in the Rain After Mobility Scooter Breaks Down

A supermarket worker literally went the extra mile to help a customer after her mobility scooter broken down .

Peter, aged 47, jumped into action to help the lady, offering to manually push her and the scooter all the way home.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7. Positive Peter added that the journey went by quickly as he and the customer conversed the whole way home, despite the heavy rainfall and steep hill.

Supermarket Worker Customer Mobility Scooter Broken Down Rain Distress Car Park Battery Flat Push Home

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eden Supermarket Beeston: Leeds supermarket gets permission to sell alcohol despite antisocial behaviour fearsA Leeds supermarket has been given permission to sell alcohol despite fears over antisocial behaviour problems.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Teenage shop worker subjected to armed robbery in Ballycastle supermarketA teenage shop worker was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man carrying a spray bottle in a Ballycastle supermarket. The suspect demanded money from the cashier and fled the scene. The police have launched an investigation and are seeking assistance from the local community.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

A new playbook for worker empowermentInnovations in worker voice, worker representation, and collaborations with labor unions offer an alternative path forward

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

UK Energy Suppliers Urged to Improve Customer ServiceSome of Britain's largest energy suppliers have been told to "urgently" improve their customer service. A customer service survey conducted by Which? revealed that Scottish Power, Ovo Energy, and British Gas had the worst customer service compared to their competitors. The survey also highlighted issues such as long waiting times and lack of resolution for customer issues. The energy sector was found to have the lowest customer service satisfaction rates.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Intel's green dream is chips without any dips in Mother Nature's healthSustainability Summit pushes industry partners to reduce their environmental impact, including harmful chemicals

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Revealed: Which supermarket Easter Eggs have the most calories?If you're the sort of the person who counts calories then Easter is probably a difficult time for you - or something you ignore all together.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »