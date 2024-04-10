Teenage shop worker subjected to armed robbery in Ballycastle supermarket

A teenage shop worker was subjected to a "terrifying" armed robbery by a masked man carrying a spray bottle in a Ballycastle supermarket on Tuesday night. It was reported to police at around 11pm that a man, wearing a mask and carrying a spray bottle containing an unknown substance, approached a young cashier in the Castle Street store. He demanded that the female staff member give him notes and coins from the till.

A sum of money was stolen and the suspect left the scene, possibly in the direction of Glentaisie Drive. READ MORE: Teen L driver charged after colliding with police car and injuring officers READ MORE: Attempted murder arrests as man taken to hospital following stabbing He's described as wearing a black baseball cap, a black face covering, a red and navy hoodie, black trousers and white trainers. PSNI Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “This would have been a terrifying experience for this teenager working in her local shop. She did not know what was contained within this spray bottle and would have felt understandable fear. “Also the loss to the local shop which is providing a valued service to its community. We have launched an investigation into this armed robbery and are asking the local community for its assistance in supporting our enquiries. “If you were in Ballycastle or the Glentaisie Drive area last night and noticed anything suspicious, we'd ask that you call us on 101 quoting 1997 09/04/2

Teenage Shop Worker Armed Robbery Ballycastle Supermarket Spray Bottle Masked Man Police Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Lewis makes awkward confession as he hugs his teenage crushMartin Lewis confessed to his teenage crush who fans may recognise

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Bikini model weeps as she pleads guilty to having sex with teenage boyA model has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage boy, and she could now face life in prison.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Reality TV star facing jail after admitting to sexual abuse of teenage boyShe became emotional when pleading guilty.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Reality TV star facing jail after admitting to sexual abuse of teenage boyShe became emotional when pleading guilty.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Reality TV star facing jail after admitting to sexual abuse of teenage boyShe became emotional when pleading guilty.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

James Crumbley: Father of teenage Michigan school shooter convicted - after wife also found guiltyGun safety experts hope the convictions serve as a wake-up call to parents across the US to better secure their weapons. Prosecutors had argued the parents bore responsibility for Ethan Crumbley's 2021 shooting.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »