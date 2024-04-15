EuroMillions Winner Adrian Bayford Ventures into Vineyard Business

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford has made a savvy business move which could earn him even more money after his huge lottery win. Bayford won a whopping £148million EuroMillions jackpot with then-wife Gillian in 2012. His latest move could prove another massive financial success as he looks to run a vineyard on his country estate. The lottery winner is understood to have planted Meunier grape vines - one of three varieties used to produce Champagne.

He has also been engaged to sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz, stable girl Samantha Burbridge and Frankie & Benny’s waitress Lisa Kemp.Read More: Lottery winner Adrian Bayford engaged for fourth time since scooping £148m jackpotRead More: Lottery fraudster who robbed £2.

