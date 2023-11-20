Study Reports Outcomes of TB-PRACTECAL Clinical Trial for Rifampicin-Resistant Tuberculosis

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers reported the TB-PRACTECAL clinical trial outcomes, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of oral bedaquiline, linezolid, and pretomanid (BPaL)-based regimens for pulmonary tuberculosis resistant to rifampicin.





🏆 125. NewsMedical » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adjunctive Tongxinluo therapy aids ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction outcomes: StudyIn patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the traditional Chinese medicine Tongxinluo, as an adjunctive therapy to guideline-directed treatment, is associated with significantly improved clinical outcomes, according to a study published in the Oct. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study improves outcomes for patients undergoing chest wall surgeryA faculty member and group of students from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine (UNE COM) published a study earlier this year with findings that may help relieve pain in pediatric patients following surgery to the chest.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study finds TNF blockers are not associated with poor pregnancy outcomesAccording to new research at ACR Convergence 2023, the American College of Rheumatology's (ACR) annual meeting, continuing tumor necrosis factor inhibitors during pregnancy is not associated with worse fetal or obstetric outcomes and may reduce the risk of severe maternal infections during pregnancy.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Does guideline-based treatment prevent racial disparities in cardiovascular outcomes?Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for women within most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Newly identified amino acid may play key role in predicting outcomes and treatment of long COVIDUniversity of Alberta researchers have identified an amino acid that may play a key role in predicting poor clinical outcomes and the treatment of long COVID.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

TAVR and Watchman procedures together yield similar outcomes to blood thinners after TAVR for atrial fibrillationFindings from a trial led by Cleveland Clinic show that patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) at the same time as a left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedure using the Watchman device had similar outcomes as patients getting TAVR in addition to medical therapy or blood thinners.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »