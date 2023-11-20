Nick Knowles' colourful love life before settling down

Nick Knowles, the host of BBC's DIY SOS, had quite a colourful love life before settling down with his fiancée Katie Dadzie. In 2017, he shared his biggest passions in life with the Mirror, saying: "Music, rugby, motorbikes were my first big passions. And women!" He added: "I like attractive women, strangely enough. I am very lucky that a lot of my very good friends are attractive women.

" Before becoming a household name on TV, Nick was married to Gillian, and they had two children - Tuesday and Charlie. After their marriage ended, he dated beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass for two years, who gave birth to his son Tyrian-J. In 2000, he fell for TV and radio presenter Suzi Perry after meeting her on the set of City Hospital but they broke up three years later. He met his second wife, Jessica Moor, in 2009 and they got married in September 2012 and they went on to have a son, Edwin, in 2014. However, they split two years later but remained in contact as Nick supported Jessica through her battle with cervical cancer





