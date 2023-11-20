UK Government Prioritises New North Sea Oil and Gas Projects Despite Environmental Concerns

Ministers have prioritised the new North Sea oil and gas projects to boost UK energy security but environmentalists say the dash to open new fossil fuel fields risks inflicting irreparable damage on Britain’s marine ecology. Rishi Sunak has vowed to ‘max out’ domestic oil and gas production as part of the transition to green energy sources.





UK Government announces 27 new North Sea oil and gas licences
THE UK Government has announced 27 new licence offers for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

UK Government plans to mandate oil and gas licensing in the North Sea
The King's Speech will be used to invite applications for new production licences on an annual basis to 'safeguard the prosperity of our…

