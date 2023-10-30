Storm Ciaran tracker: Where Met Office weather warnings are in place and latest UK forecast

for wind and rain from Monday through Thursday, when Storm Ciaran could bring gusts of up to 80mph and 60mm of rain.Storm Ciaran is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon and will bring a period of strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday.
The storm, which was officially named by the Met Office on Sunday, is caused by a deep area of low pressure.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.
"This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20-25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40-60mm potentially over higher ground.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
The storm is expected to hit hardest on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland and a large part of the southern part of England – stretching from Cornwall to London.On Monday there is an amber warning for rain in the south-eastern part of Northern Ireland in place from 9pm until 9am on Tuesday.A yellow rain warning covers much of the rest of Northern Ireland between 10am on Monday and 12 noon on Tuesday.
There is a yellow rain warning across the south coast of England and west coast of Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday, and a wind warning from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.