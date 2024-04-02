Stacey Solomon's Cheap and Cheerful Cushion Transformation Hack Divides Fans

When it comes to budget friendly crafts, nobody does it better than Stacey Solomon. Over the years the star has created everything from pampas grass Christmas trees to giant trash-can sized cupcakes in the hopes of creating something beautiful from the bare minimum of equipment. Clearly gifted with crafty fingertips, Stacey often shares her tips and tricks on social media and even at times on her home transformation show, Sort Your Life Out.

Yet this week, for the show’s finale Stacey divided her fans at home when she shared her cheap and cheerful cushion transformation hack, in which she embellished plain white covers with green ruffle details, all secured by hot glue! Talking through the process step by step, Stacey started out by drawing the location she would like her ruffles in pencil on the cover, before making the ruffles themselves by wrapping some yarn around a lolly stic

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stacey Solomon's cleaning expert shares 'cheap' hack using 95p condimentStacey Solomon's cleaning expert, Iwan Carrington, shared a 'cheap' hack using a 95p condiment from Lidl and Aldi in a recent episode of the BBC One show; Sort Your Life Out

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Stacey Solomon fans distracted as she waits to make announcementFans were in stitches as the presenters prepares for a night away from Pickle Cottage with her husband Joe Swash

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Stacey Solomon 'set to swing for' husband after rude outburst as fans issue pleaThings got tense for Stacey Solomon after an outburst

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Fans 'obsessed' with Stacey Solomon's fashion range as they agree on one thingStacey Solomon fans have said that they're 'obsessed' with the TV personality's new In The Style collection, which features pieces that are great for spring and summer

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Stacey Solomon fans shock after show airs family's 'emotional baggage'Stacey Solomon fans felt like her BBC programme Sort Your Life Out went too far by airing a family's 'emotional baggage.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Stacey Solomon fans shock after show airs family's 'emotional baggage'Stacey Solomon fans felt like her BBC programme Sort Your Life Out went too far by airing a family's 'emotional baggage.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »