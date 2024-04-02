Peter Andre reveals he is researching baby names ahead of third child's arrival

As Peter Andre and wife Emily are not long away from the exciting arrival of their third child together, the Mysterious Girl singer has revealed he has been researching baby names. While Peter and Emily's nine-year-old daughter Millie didn't get her name until she was six weeks old - as the couple had initially chosen Rose before making the change a month and a half after her birth - the star has been taking inspiration elsewhere this time around.

Speaking to OK!, Peter said this week in his column: "I was reading about a few baby names that are apparently on the brink of ‘extinction’, and it looks like the most endangered in 2024 is Keanu for a boy and Flo, a shortened version of Florence, for a girl. "I really like Keanu. It’s crazy to think names could be wiped out," he continued. "Maybe this will give us some inspiration, but we have no idea what we’ll call the baby." The couple announced their pregnancy news in October in a sweet Instagram pos

