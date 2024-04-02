Snooker Legend Mark Williams to Hold Exhibition in Liverpool

Snooker legend Mark Williams is coming to Liverpool for a one-night-only exhibition. Taking place at The Adelphi Hotel on Friday, June 7, the triple World Champion will share fascinating insights into his life and career, put on a personal snooker showcase and challenge members of the audience to a frame. The snooker legend, known as ‘The Welsh Potting Machine’ for his entertaining style of play and long potting ability, will play 10 frames against 10 different players on the night.

He will challenge current Merseyside Champion of Champions, Gareth Hibbott, with opportunities for the audience to get involved. Mark has won 25 ranking tournaments, the first left-handed player to win the World Championship, including two UK Championship

