Child dies in school shooting in Finland

A child has died and two others were injured after a 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in Vantaa, Finland. The suspect has been arrested and the school has been cordoned off. The weapon used in the shooting was a registered handgun licensed to a relative of the suspect.

The motive is still unknown and the case is being investigated as a murder and two attempted murders.

