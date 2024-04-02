Nuno refuses to take credit for Wood's goal-scoring form

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to take any credit for Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood's recent run of form in front of goal. Wood's equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was the New Zealander's seventh goal in eight league games either side of an injury - a run which has coincided with Nuno's arrival at the City Ground. He will be a key player for the Reds in the run-in as they fight to avoid relegation.

Nuno previously enjoyed a fruitful working relationship with Raul Jimenez - also a target man - at Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he has insisted it is down to the players themselves to have an impact on the pitch. READ MORE: Will Forest avoid relegation? Take our predictor and find out READ MORE: Forest notebook featuring Wood's 'love' for Nuno and Fulham warning "I think it's not my credit," Nuno said ahead of tonight's clash with Fulha

