Should Gareth Southgate Consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a Midfielder?

Gareth Southgate should think twice about Trent Alexander-Arnold the midfielder after the Liverpool star’s display against North Macedonia. He looked every bit the novice he is on Monday.revelation ahead of the game in Skopje that the Liverpool star is the highest-rated England player in Euro 2024 qualifying. In three starts he had recorded a very impressive 8.08. No other England player came close. But you would be hard pushed to describe Alexander-Arnold as being key to England’s progress.

The rating is deceptive in that he played no part against either Italy or Ukraine, their real challengers for qualification, with his three starts coming against North Macedonia, and Malta, home and away. Faced with mediocrity, Alexander-Arnold thrived.. With space and time on the ball, Alexander-Arnold’s always going to be able to pick a pass and dictate play. But by the England manager’s own admission, it was a game in which his players “didn’t extend themselves”, because they didn’t need t





F365 » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William and Gareth Southgate lead tributes to Sir Bobby CharltonTributes have flooded in from across the footballing world and beyond for Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton following his death aged 86.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 87. / 22,68 Read more »

Gareth Southgate to have hand forced by Newcastle United players – Even he can’t ignore thisEven he can't ignore this - Gareth Southgate to have hand forced by Newcastle United players

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Luke Chambers hailed by Trent Alexander-Arnold after full Liverpool debutLiverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold raved over Luke Chambers after the 19-year-old made his first start for the club in the 5-1 Europa League win over Toulouse

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 67. / 26,25 Read more »

Luke Chambers shared wholesome interview with Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool debutLuke Chambers made his first Liverpool start against Toulouse on Thursday night

Source: sportbible - 🏆 78. / 23,4375 Read more »

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulls off ridiculous goal line clearance to spare Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin...Trent Alexander-Arnold was the hero for Liverpool as he pulled off a stunning goal line clearance. The Reds are facing Toulouse in the Europa League with goals from Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin …

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 81. / 23,4375 Read more »

Leeds United have found Trent Alexander-Arnold option in their defenceLeeds United manager Daniel Farke has explored his options in defence with midfielder Archie Gray showing his utility value

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 112. / 22,5 Read more »