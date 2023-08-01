American Clean Energy Startups Struggle to Survive Amid Delayed Funding

Some American clean energy and technology startups are struggling to keep afloat while waiting for the U.S. Administration to disburse the pledged loans and funds under the landmark Inflation Reduction Act IRA.
Several startups have already filed for bankruptcy, others have flagged the ability to continue as a going concern or hired advisors to evaluate financing and strategic alternatives as soaring construction costs and high interest rates challenge their initial plans and timelines for having production sites up and running. The IRA, passed in August last year, has nearly $370 billion in climate and clean energy provisions, including investment and production credits for solar, wind, energy storage, critical minerals, funding for energy research, and credits for clean energy technology manufacturing such as wind turbines and solar panels. However, many developers and manufacturers are still waiting for guidance on which specific technologies – including in the hydrogen and low-carbon fuels industries – would qualify for tax credits under the IR
