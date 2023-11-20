Rebound in Community Consumption of Antibiotics in the EU/EEA

A recent study published in the journal Eurosurveillance reported a rebound in community consumption of antibiotics in the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) in 2021-22. In the EU/EEA, community antibiotic consumption was significantly reduced in 2020, coinciding with the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, this decline was ephemeral as EU/EEA levels in 2022 appear to be at pre-pandemic levels, warranting a better understanding of these changes and the magnitude and timing of the rebound. The Council's recommendation to step up actions against antibiotic resistance set a target to achieve a 20% decrease in total antibiotic consumption by 2030 relative to baseline (2019). As the community sector consumption represents a majority (90%) of total consumption, consistent and considerable efforts are necessary to reach the targe





