Scotland to See Warmer Weather and Sunny Skies This Weekend

Scotland will see the return of warmer weather and sunny skies this weekend as weather maps show milder temperatures for the UK.
Netweather forecaster Jo Farrow said: "Warm air from the Sahara was transported over Iberia towards southern France around an area of high pressure. This proved exceptional for the beginning of April with an average temperature in France reaching 17.9C, which had never happened before April 15 in France.
The west of Scotland, including Glasgow, will see highs of 15C, with the central belt slightly more mild at 14C by Sunday. Areas such as Stirling and Pitlochry will also see highs of 15C with the chilliest areas most notably being towards both the north east and west coast - including Aberdeen, Ayr and Oban.
