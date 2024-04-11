Hay Fever Warning Issued as Yorkshire Expects Warmer Weather

Yorkshire is set to see warmer temperatures across the region in the coming days as a hay fever warning has been issued amid predicted high pollen counts . The Met Office has said Thursday and Friday of this week are set to see warmer, sunnier weather across much of the region. Meanwhile the weekend will also see brighter weather. While this is a welcome improvement over the past few days of downpours, it does bring with it some additional risks.

For people who suffer from hay fever, the increased pollen counts over the next couple of days may cause symptoms to flare up. Read More: North Yorkshire Mayor candidate pledges to buy and restore Scarborough's Grand Hotel if elected The Met Office pollen forecast has recorded a medium pollen count over Yorkshire and the Humber today, but this is set to climb. Thursday and Friday will instead be seeing a high pollen count, before it decreases back to medium over the weekend. According to the Met Office, this count is the amount of pollen per cubic metres observed over a 24 hour period. The forecast is a forecast of the risk of the pollen level. For Thursday, the Met Office said: "Southernmost areas will have a rather cloudy day with the odd spot of rain. Elsewhere skies will brighten to give sunny spells. Winds slowly easing. Feeling warm in the sunshine." Get all the latest and breaking North Yorkshire news straight to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter her

Yorkshire Hay Fever Warning Warmer Temperatures Pollen Counts Met Office

