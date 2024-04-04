UK to Experience Warmer Weather than Lisbon as Spring Arrives

Temperatures are set to soar in the UK as parts of the country are forecast to experience warmer weather than Lisbon as Spring finally arrives. Temperatures are forecast to enter the low twenties in southeast England on Saturday after months of cold weather and bouts of snow. Other areas in the UK can expect to see temperatures generally sit in the high teens.

Met Office forecasts show London is set to see 20C on Saturday, while the likes of Kent and Surrey will see highs of 19C and 18C respectively.A storm system and winds from the southwest are set to bring above-average temperatures to parts of the UK, with the potential to exceed temperatures forecast in the south of France and Lisbon.Comparatively, Nice and Lisbon are both forecast to slightly lower peaks of 18C on Saturday.The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded in northwest Scotland with a peak of 19.9C in Januar

