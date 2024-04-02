Scotland to Host Major WWE Event After Wales

Scotland has poached a major WWE event from Wales, it has been announced. Clash At The Castle brought over £21m to the Welsh economy when it took place in September 2022. The event will now take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 15 June. WWE president Nick Khan said he was 'excited' to bring the event to the wrestling organisation's 'amazing fans in Scotland'.

'The world will see that this is one of the UK's best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet,' he added. The first event was held in Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the home of Welsh rugby. A Welsh government report found the event had delivered a 10:1 return on its investment. The event channelled £21.8m back into the Welsh economy, according to the government's impact study. A total of 62,296 people attended the 2022 event, with over 75% of attendees having travelled from outside of Wales

