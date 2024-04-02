Northern Ireland Businesses to Receive Training on Human Trafficking

Northern Ireland businesses are to received training on human trafficking as part of a scheme to protect victims and combat modern slavery. Flourish NI, a charity that is marking its 10th anniversary this year, is working with small and medium businesses in order to provide training around the Modern Slavery Act so that they are able to identify and respond to safeguarding concerns they may have around potential victims.

Over the past 10 years, Flourish has supported over 500 people and their families, including 75 individuals in the past year. It aims to provide survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery with support in a number of different areas, including education, wellbeing, employment, safe accommodation and social integration

