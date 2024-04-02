Stockport Named One of the Best Areas to Live in the UK

There's no doubt Stockport feels like it's on the up. It's one of two Greater Manchester towns recently named as the 'best areas to live' in the UK by The Sunday Times. Both Stockport and Prestwich made the list after impressing the panel of judges who visited each area, assessing everything from schools, transport and broadband speeds. Other factors taken into account included culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Stockport topped the list of the best places to live in the north west in the guide this year. It is the second year in a row that the area has featured, with judges calling it 'one of the most exciting towns around'. The panel praised Stockport for its abundance of 'good-value' houses, new and improving transport links and 'funky independent businesse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The tiny one-carriage UK train named one of the world’s most amazing rail routes ...File photo dated 09/10/19 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. The owner of British Airways has notched up record annual earnings after cashing in on the bounce back in global travel demand. International Airlines Group (IAG) reported underlying operating profits of 3.5 billion euros (¿3 billion) for 2023, nearly three times the 1.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Manchester named one of the best European cities to visitManchester’s Beyond the Music, the Worldwide Music Expo, Factory International and Co-op Live have all been praised

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Beautiful town with 'friendly community' named one of the best places to liveThe peaceful market town has plenty to offer residents and tourists

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

NI mountain range named one of the UK’s 'most underrated' beauty spotsOur wee country is hard to beat when it comes to beautiful places to visit

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

This London street has been named one of the coolest in the worldAny guesses where it is?

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

'Hearty corner of Lancashire' named one of the best places to live in the UKRibble Valley was among seven candidates in the North West shortlisted by judges at The Sunday Times

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »