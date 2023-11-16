Rugby Report: Lincoln, Market Rasen, Kesteven, Bourne, Stamford, Gainsborough and Cleethorpes among winners

Dan Hill scored a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln defeated Ilkeston with a 26-17 home victory. Market Rasen & Louth also won 33-7 against Boston.





