Kristoffer Ajer happy to see Brendan Rodgers back at Celtic

KRISTOFFER AJER doesn’t buy into the theory that you should never go back. The big Norwegian savoured the chance to return to Glasgow on Sunday evening onHe has also been pleased to see the return of Brendan Rodgers to these parts, with the Celtic manager playing a pivotal role in the early stages of his career development.

It was Rodgers who first suggested that perhaps his prodigious galloping gait would be suited more to the centre of defence than the midfield, and who honed him into a player who made a valuable contribution to the club before eventually making them a right good few quid with his move to English Premier League side Brentford. For that, Ajer will always be grateful. And his love of Celtic endures just as much as his gratitude towards Rodgers. He is certain that the reunion between those parties, which has got off to a more than decent start, will end again in a flood of silverware.“It’s great to see my old manager back at Celtic as well and to see them doing so well again. I am really happy for them because Celtic will always be special to m





