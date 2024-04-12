Roy Keane told to 'leave Erling Haaland alone' after League Two jibe

Roy Keane has been told to ‘leave Erling Haaland alone’ after the Manchester United legend likened the Manchester City striker to a “ League Two player”. Haaland might not be as technical as Lionel Messi but he sure is as effective in front of goal and it was his goals that elevated City to the level required to win the Treble last season.

He has scored 82 goals in 90 appearances for the Cityzens, which is absolutely astonishing, but his form this year has not been close to his impeccable standards. Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore jumped to the defence of Haaland and stated that the writers in France and Keane “could lace his boots at the same age”. The voice of football in Europe gave Haaland a 3/10 for his performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday, along with Roy Keane’s League Two jibe, maybe it is time a fellow striker told it as it is to both and stated a couple of obvious things rather than jump on popular bandwagons,” Collymore said. “Firstly, the kid has scored goals in every team he’s played at. Lots of them too. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, he’s done it in three very different environments. England, Germany, and the Champions League, all while being a relative rookie. Finally, and for me the point Keane and “He’s an over-the-top guy by trade, look at his Dortmund goals and you’ll see pace, running in behind and a stellar finisher

