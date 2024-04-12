Brendan Rodgers expresses disappointment over cancellation of Dundee vs Rangers match and calls for improvement in the quality of Scottish Premiership pitches. Rodgers believed that all fixtures had to be concluded before the split, but the ongoing saga around Dundee 's pitch has raised concerns.
Celtic will have played two games more than their Glasgow rivals by the time Rangers kick-off against Ross County on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers Celtic Scottish Premiership Dundee Rangers Match Cancellation Pitch Quality Sporting Integrity
