Robinsons Brewery Mourns the Death of Company Life President

Robinsons Brewery has announced the death of its Company Life President , Dennis Robinson . He was the last of the fifth generation who worked for the iconic brewer. The brewery has paid tribute to Dennis, calling him a 'true gentleman' and a 'walking almanac of all things Robinsons'. He joined the family's business in October 1953, starting as a trainee brewer, and over the years took on a number of roles. In 1962, he became a main board Company Director, becoming Life President in 2020.

In its tribute, the company added that he remained 'committed and fully engaged' as the Chairman of the Trustees of Robinsons' historic Pension Schemes and with the evolution of the business over the last 10 years up until his death. Joint Managing Director and son of Mr. Dennis, William Robinson, said: 'He will be remembered by many colleagues across the business as a true gentleman with a fastidious attention to detail! He was a walking almanac of all things Robinsons, custodian of the company’s history and keen to ensure this was brought to life and shared widely.' Throughout his working life, he was also heavily involved in the Stockport community, as Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, as a Magistrate for over 40 years, and through his roles on various other local trusts and committees

Robinsons Brewery Dennis Robinson Company Life President Tribute Brewer Family Business Chairman Stockport Community

