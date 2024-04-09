Labour faces criticism over last-minute candidate change in Stockport council election

Labour 's campaign to win back Stockport council faced a blow today as the party was accused of being in "chaos" over an eleventh-hour change to its local election candidate in Edgeley . Rory Leonard had been campaigning in the ward for months but was replaced by Callum Walmsley before nominations closed last week. The Edgeley Community Association ( ECA ) controls all three council seats in the area, and called on Labour to explain the last-minute switch.
READ MORE: Greater Manchester Tory MP quits committee role amid sexting scam A Labour spokesperson said the threshold for local election candidates has been "set at a higher standard", adding: "Under Keir Starmer's leadership, the Labour Party has changed fundamentally." Edgeley is a crucial ward for Stockport Labour as the party needs to win more seats on the council to catch up with the Lib Dems, who are five councillors ahead and could gain a majority in May. ECA councillor Asa Caton is up for re-election, and he posted on Facebook accusing Labour of "yet more chaos" with less than a month to go before polls open. An ECA spokesperson said: "We are aware that the Labour Party candidate for Edgeley has changed at the eleventh hour. It is for Stockport Labour to explain what has happened. "The ECA and Asa Caton as our candidate are focussed on continuing to represent and making the case for re-election to the residents and businesses of Edgeley ward with polling day a few short weeks awa
