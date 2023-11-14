Rishi Sunak faces backlash over David Cameron's appointment in Cabinet reshuffle

Rishi Sunak is facing a backlash from the right of the Conservative Party after bringing David Cameron back in his Cabinet reshuffle. Mr Cameron was made Foreign Secretary after Suella Braverman was ousted from the Cabinet on Monday, with James Cleverly replacing her as Home Secretary. But the controversial move has not been welcomed by everyone in the party.

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a furious letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak to the Tory backbench 1922 Committee as a result of the decision. Hardline MPs - including Deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson - also gathered at a Commons meeting, where concerns were shared about the removal of Ms Braverman. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said Ms Braverman “seems to have been sacked for following Conservative policy and principles too loudly” while Lord Frost wrote in the Telegraph that the reshuffle showed that the PM was taking the country “back to the past”. Former MP Nadine Dorries criticised Mr Cameron's appointment and peerage - telling LBC it is "easy" for someone who went to Eton

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBCNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LBC: David Cameron made Foreign Secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle David Cameron has been made Foreign Secretary in a shock move as part of Rishi Sunak 's Cabinet reshuffle.

Source: LBC | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayInside a jubilant Home Office as officials celebrate Suella Braverman 's sacking 💬 One asylum official described the mood among staff as “bloody happy”, with a “general sense of relief”

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters say Rishi Sunak 's Cabinet reshuffle was the first big name to leave No 10 after being stripped of her Government position, after prompting a political maelstrom with a controversial op-ed published in last week, in which she claimed the Metropolitan Police was “playing favourites” with protesters.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayReports suggest that Rishi Sunak 's moderate stance on the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) won't be enough to save the Tories at the general election. MPs on the right are likely to call for a review of the ECHR if the court judgment goes against them.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour dismisses Lord Cameron's electoral successes as an easy attack against Rishi SunakLabour sources dismiss suggestions that Lord Cameron's historic electoral successes could threaten Rishi Sunak 's claim to be the 'change candidate'. They argue that Lord Cameron's history offers an easy attack line for Labour in the election campaign.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Suella Braverman sacked from role as new Home Secretary is appointed Rishi Sunak is reshuffling his Cabinet today

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »