Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters say

Junior civil servants in the Home Office felt relief at the sacking of Suella Braverman after months of mounting pressure to meet her pledge to stop the boats, but workers inside the department have long been concerned about a wave of policies that have proven unlawful or impossible to implement. Messages were flying around the Microsoft Teams favoured communications system at the Home Office Marsham Street HQ on Monday morning as the news broke.

One civil servant described Ms Braverman as an 'incompetent moron', while an immigration worker likened her tenure to a car 'continually crashing'

