Study Explores Link Between Younger Age at Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosis and Dementia Risk

In a recent study, researchers examined whether younger age at atrial fibrillation (AF) diagnosis is associated with a higher risk of incident dementia. AF, a type of cardiac arrhythmia, shares similarities with dementia, such as stroke as a risk factor. The study highlights the need for further research on the relationship between AF and dementia.

