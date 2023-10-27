Ricky Martin's pristine living room in home with his four kids will blow your mind

During the week, as Ricky, 51, relaxed ahead of a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he gave his Instagram followers a small tour of his stunning front room, which included plenty of all-white furniture, including a sofa and walls — a brave choice with two children under the age of five running around the property!The white color palette even extended to the lamp shades and many of the artworks featured in the property, which boasted the same neutral tone.

Ricky, however, wasn't blending in with his home, as the star relaxed in a green hoodie as he made sure to get himself into the "zone" ahead of his epic performance.In his caption, the father-of-four shared: "Getting in the zone, decompressing a little bit. Tonight, high energy performance, at Madison Square Garden! Get ready!!!! I can't wait.

It's been a difficult year for the singer as he and his husband confirmed they were parting ways after seven years together. In a joint statement shared withmagazine, they said: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. headtopics.com

Ricky and Jwan – who met on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later after their first meeting in London – share two children, daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, also four, but they were born 10 months apart., Ricky will continue to raise his twins as a single parent.

Ricky and Jwan got engaged shortly after their first date, with Ricky later telling Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her former talk show: "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.'"I said, 'I want to spend my life with you. headtopics.com

