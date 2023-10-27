New Charlene Downes true crime documentary will premiere on Shots TV freeview channel

The show, produced for Shots TV, will revisit the mysterious case where a 14-year-old girl vanished from Blackpool, 20 years ago. Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, explores some of the issues that came to light since Charlene’s disappearance, on Nov 01, 2003. What happened to Charlene Downes? In the feature-length documentary, Lucinda attempts to find out what really could have happened to Charlene and why, after two decades, nobody has ever been brought to justice.

But he told Blackpool Gazette that he felt ‘duty-bound’ to appear in the ShotsTV special, which is expected to premiere next week (time TBC) on Freeview channel 276, as it marks the 20 year anniversary of Charlene’s disappearance. He will talk about some of the developments that have come about since he finished working on ‘The Murder of Charlene Downes’, in 2019.

