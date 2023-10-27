Arsenal icon Martin Keown questions Erik ten Hag's future at Man United

Former Arsenal captain Martin Keown has questioned Erik ten Hag's suitability for the Manchester United job and suggested he could soon be sacked if results don't go his way.

Ten Hag has overseen three consecutive victories in recent weeks, although none of those performances have been encouraging. United have relied on Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire to get winning goals and often been the inferior side against the likes of Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen.

Prior to that run, United had endured their worst start to a season for 39 years, losing six of their opening 10 games across all competitions. A place in the Champions League knockout stages is already under serious threat while qualification for next year's edition looks unlikely.ALSO READ: Ten Hag provides fitness updates on two United players ahead of derby headtopics.com

Asked whether he thought Ten Hag was the right man for the job, Keown told talkSPORT: “Not what I’m seeing right now. If this was Mourinho in situ then I’m pretty certain all the former players would be on the bandwagon now and saying they want him out.

“I don’t know whether or not his public relations are very good but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Now, because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting, he’s got a chance. headtopics.com

“It doesn’t matter what people believe or what they think, it’s about turning around results. This is the biggest opportunity they ever get now at the weekend but I don’t see City slipping up again, it can’t happen.

“Potentially he’s out of his depth, it looks like he is right now. They’re just hanging on to get results. If he goes on another run of two or three defeats then I think he’s out the door.”

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Erik ten Hag can use favourite Man United tactic for success vs Man CityThe Man United boss found most success last season when using the strategy, one that could catch Man City out given their recent trend. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag needs at Man United what Pep Guardiola has got at Man CityMan Utd have had a difficult start to Erik ten Hag's second season in charge and tactically it has been a tough campaign for the Dutchman. Read more ⮕

Owen names biggest concern about Erik ten Hag at Man UnitedThe former Ajax manager was brought to Man United in 2022 and enjoyed a successful first season at the club. Read more ⮕

Paul Pogba could block Man United transfer from happening in potential headache for Erik ten HagPaul Pogba could be the reason behind Manchester United failing to complete a transfer Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag needs to demand more from four Man United playersMan United manager Erik ten Hag has got to find a way to get more out of his goal-shy wingers. Read more ⮕

Harry Maguire has responded to Erik ten Hag's challenge at Man UnitedHarry Maguire has cemented his place back in Man United's strongest XI after a hat-trick of encouraging performances. Read more ⮕