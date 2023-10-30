Richard Keys' Observations Ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSome interesting observations from Richard Keys ahead of Manchester United facing Newcastle United on Wednesday night.Eddie Howe’s side playing out a full on and entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Whilst Erik ten Hag’s side were humiliated in front of their own fans, Man City absolutely battering their local rivals, it ended 3-0 and could / should have been five or six, such was the away team’s superiority.

As Richard Keys points out, ten Hag has spent massive amounts of money and difficult to see just where it has been spent. Especially when unlikeRichard Keys suggests that Man U might even sack their manager if losing to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. headtopics.com

Well here’s hoping we are going to see that Newcastle United victory, then sit back and see exactly what the Glazers will then do… ‘I said recently that Brighton wouldn’t take any of Utd’s starting X1. I stand by that. Which team would? Certainly not one of the current top four. And here’s another thought – what are the players that ten Hag has bought worth now? Antony? Mount? Onana? Casemiro? Martinez? Dubravka. Even Hojland based on what we’ve seen so far. Would anyone pay £70m for him?spent a record busting £220m. At the time he said ‘if you want to compete at the top, you don’t have a choice’.

Clearly the job is too big for ten Hag Clearly he’s lost his players. Clearly his ‘game plans’ are nonsense. Does he really believe that Utd were ‘toe to toe’ with City in the first-half? Clearly he’s deluded if he does. That was City’s easiest three points of the season. Brighton made them work harder. And Wolves. Even Sheffield Utd gave them more of a run for their money.point that you’ve got to spend record sums to make the top four. headtopics.com

