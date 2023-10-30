10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

Jorge Martin responded to his recent MotoGP defeats in brilliant fashion in a thrilling Thailand Grand Prix as the title race hots up. The Pramac rider came to Thailand under scrutiny after his crash from a comfortable lead in Indonesia and losing victory in Australia to an unnecessary tyre gamble. But he bounced back emphatically, taking pole, winning the sprint and holding firm in an epic grand prix to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s championship lead down to just 13 points.

It is now just one win away from matching Honda’s all-time record of 15 in a single campaign after Thailand. With the constructors’ championship already secured and a Ducati team guaranteed to win that title, the Italian marque will, for the first time ever, celebrate successive riders’ crowns. Already an outside hope, KTM’s Brad Binder has officially fallen out of the mathematical threshold to win the championship. This leaves just Martin, Bagnaia and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi in the game now.

