Manchester United chief Richard Arnold believes club is making progress

Erik ten Hag retains the full backing of the Manchester United power brokers and chief executive Richard Arnold believes the club is making "good progress".

United have lost five of their first 10 league games for the first time since 1986 and are eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four. Bayern Munich and Galatasaray have inflicted defeats in the Champions League group stage on United, who have won seven and lost seven so far this term.READ MORE: Rashford and Evans poor - United player ratings

Despite the dismal performances of the team, the Manchester Evening News can reveal Arnold has told interested observers United are progressing as a club. United posted record full-year revenues of £648.4million on Thursday but still recorded a loss of £42.1m last season. headtopics.com

Arnold was in attendance for the 3-0 derby drubbing by Manchester City on Sunday that has left United with a goal difference of -5 - the joint-worst of the top 13 in the league. The vocal contingent in the Stretford End sang beyond full-time but the substitution of Rasmus Hojlund was booed for the second time this season by the Old Trafford crowd.

Ten Hag is under contract at United until 2025 and the club has the option of an additional year. The Dutchman maintained after the City defeat United are "on the way up". "The three games before, we won and the spirit is very good," Ten Hag stressed. "Fighting spirit is very good, so I think we are on the way up. headtopics.com

"The start was difficult but we are on the way up. I'm sure when injuries get back, we will be stronger. Therefore, we have to be patient but I'm happy with some subs or some injuries coming back and then our side will be stronger."

