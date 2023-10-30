Rebecca Loos Criticizes David Beckham for Denying Alleged Affair

Rebecca Loos claims David Beckham is sending out the "wrong message" by not "acknowledging responsibility" as he continues to deny their alleged affair.

Last month, the documentary made by his own production team, Beckham, was released on Netflix where David and Victoria spoke at length about a "tough time" in their marriage but never actually mentioned Rebecca in the show.

Host Richard Madeley asked if Rebecca wanted to say anything to the Beckhams, and she replied: "I don't really think I want to say anything to them, but what I would like to say is, I think by him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it's ok to behave like this and I think that is the wrong message to give. headtopics.com

Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. "No none at all but that's okay, it's their life, their documentary, so yeah. I didn't give them warning when I went public so now we are even, fair's fair. I think there are many men who are happily married and also have affairs and I think for some men that's what makes their marriage happy.

She told Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley she wishes she went about things differently but 'cant go back in time'. She said: "I wish I had done it in a different way, I've always said this at the time the advice I was given was this is the way to go about it, 20 years ago. headtopics.com

Rebecca Loos' 5 word message to Victoria after David Beckham 'affair'Former PA Rebecca Loos ' message to Victoria after she and husband David Beckham opened up about the 'horrible stories' that were 'difficult to deal with' in their marriage Read more ⮕

David Beckham's '6-word text that sparked affair' with Rebecca LoosThe former Man Utd star touched upon claims in the Netflix hit that he had been unfaithful to Victoria, without going into specifics Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out on David Beckham Netflix Documentary Rebecca Loos , the former PA of David Beckham , publicly addresses her feelings about the Netflix documentary that discussed their alleged affair. She expresses her desire to stand up for herself and criticizes the way the affair was portrayed in the program. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham should 'own up to his mistakes'Rebecca slammed the former Manchester United star and said he should take responsibilty. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out on Alleged Affair with David Beckham Rebecca Loos appears on Good Morning Britain to discuss her alleged affair with David Beckham 20 years ago, urging him to tell the truth. Read more ⮕

Rebecca Loos speaks out following Beckham Netflix show to 'stand up for herself'David's former PA joined Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain this morning to 'have her say'. Read more ⮕