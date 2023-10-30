Rebecca Loos Speaks Out on Alleged Affair with David Beckham

Rebecca Loos has appeared on Good Morning Britain as she spoke out on her alleged affair with David Beckham 20 years ago, saying: "It takes two to tango".

But the affair was brought back to the forefront after David, 48, who denied the affair at the time and slammed Rebecca's claims as 'ludicrous', loosely addressed that time in his life on his Netflix documentary, Beckham, which came out in early October.

Rebecca, 46, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday 30 October, where she spoke to show hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley about the alleged affair and the effects the Beckham documentary had on her. headtopics.com

She also insisted that the affair did happen, saying "it takes two to tango" as she urged David Beckham to "tell the truth". "When this documentary came out and everything that happened after it did, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life, but it just really bothered me - the little angle at how he had played the narrative and how misleading it is, and how it's making me look like the bad person.""It's not all his fault but it's both of us."

