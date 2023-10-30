Pro-Palestine March Held in Preston City Centre

The hour-long procession set out from the Flag Market shortly after 1.30pm and wound its way through the city centre along routes including Lancaster Road, Fishergate and Lune Street. Green, red, black and white-coloured smoke canisters were let off during the march, causing the hues of the Palestinian flag to hover over Preston's main shopping area.

“Every day, the pictures from Gaza are just getting worse and worse. We have to keep going until this stops - and I'm not giving up until . “What was really pleasing was the mix of communities that it drew from. We had a big turnout from Preston’s Muslim community, but it wasn't just a Muslim march - there were others there as well. There was also support from trade union branches and community organisations.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leponline »

Pro-Palestine Protesters March in London Demanding Israeli Ceasefire in Gaza Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in London demanding an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza . The demonstration took place in Victoria Embankment Gardens with signs calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and the massacre in Gaza . Police were present to ensure the safety of the protesters. Israeli forces have also destroyed 150 Hamas tunnel bases as part of their invasion. Hostages' families have expressed their concern and anxiety, calling for a ceasefire. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Hamas to return the hostages and stop the rocket fire to prevent further suffering and loss of civilian lives. Read more ⮕

Protesters clash with police as pro-Palestine march shuts down LondonOver 100,000 people took to the streets of London, with simialar protests taking place throughout the UK. Read more ⮕

‘Not in our name’: pro-Palestine protesters march in Glasgow to demand ceasefireChants of ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ were heard and keynote speakers gave their opinions on the ongoing Gaza conflict. Read more ⮕

‘Not in our name’: pro-Palestine protesters march in Glasgow to demand ceasefireChants of ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ were heard and keynote speakers gave their opinions on the ongoing Gaza conflict. Read more ⮕

Protester Clutches Blood-Soaked Effigy of Dead Baby on Pro-Palestine March in LondonFury erupted as footage emerged of a protester clutching a blood-soaked effigy of a dead baby on a pro-Palestine march in London. The Met Police released images of the woman they are seeking to identify in connection with a hate crime incident. The incident happened under the noses of some of the 1,000 cops. Meanwhile shocking video footage on X/Twitter also showed around ten bloodied baby effigies being bounced up and down on a giant Palestine flag in the demo. The women being hunted and other demonstrators chanted anti-Semitic slogans but escaped arrest despite a promised clampdown by Home Secretary. The pair appeared to smile as they sang ‘Khaybar Khaybar ya yahud’ which is a reference to the historic massacre of Jews at the battle of Khaybar. He raged: “This is sick behaviour. The Met said they would crackdown on this sort of thing and quite simply they haven’t. It’s appalling.” Crossbench peer John Woodcock, the Government’s adviser on political violence, said: “The use of a fake dead baby deliberately evokes the most sickening of the atrocities inflicted on Israelis by the Hamas terrorists. to book and stand together to drive out the dark stain of Jewish hate that has reached too far into our communities. Read more ⮕

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousandsPalestine supporters have called for an 'intifada' at a march in central London attended by tens of thousands of people. Read more ⮕