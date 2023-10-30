Pub collapses following heavy rain as flooding hits in Devon and Cornwall

flooding hit parts of Cornwall and DevonThe Ship Inn at Cockwood, near Dawlish, has views over the River Exe. The site had to be closed after its roof collapsed and a wall fell down on Sunday 29 October.The inside of the pub can be seen from the street.Residents and visitors have said the building appeared fine on the day before the collapse.

One visitor said: "It looks like the council has shut off part of the road. We were walking our dog past the pub on Saturday and there was nothing wrong at all, but when we went past today - well, it's all gone."

Wall of Devon pub collapses after heavy rainThe wall of The Ship Inn at Cockwood, a local pub in Devon, collapsed following heavy rain. The family-run business plans to reopen the pub as soon as possible.

