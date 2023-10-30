Meghan Markle 'snubbed' by Kate Middleton's sister Pippa after mum's concern

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, reportedly left Meghan Markle off her wedding guest list due to concerns from her mum Carole.

Pippa married James Matthews, the brother of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, in St Mark's Church, at Englefield Estate, Berkshire, in 2017. Meghan had planned to attend Pippa's wedding to James Matthews, even purchasing a new outfit and hat for the occasion. However, a decision was made that she should not attend the ceremony.

The book reveals: "Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn't possibly turn up at the church, only fifty metres away from a specially arranged media pen, after such a crass cover story. Instead of going to the church, Harry dropped Meghan off at a friend's Airbnb. While there, Meghan got ready for the reception and waited for Harry to return so they could have lunch together before heading back to the Middleton's house for the evening celebrations. But things didn't go as planned. headtopics.com

Fast forward a year, Pippa and husband James, along with Carole, Michael and James Middleton all attended Meghan and Harry's big day at Windsor Castle. Now, Pippa and James are parents to three children - Arthur, Grace and baby Rose.

