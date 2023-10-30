Cirque du Soleil to bring insect-inspired spectacle to AO Arena at Easter

World-leading performers Cirque du Soleil will be bringing a carnival of dancing and acrobatic insects to Manchester for six shows just in time for the Easter holidays next year.

First started in 1984, the circus troupe has since gone on to be closely associated with some of the most innovative and energetic performances around the world. Taking on the world of insects, Cirque du Soleil will bring their OVO show to Manchester’s AO Arena in April 2024.

Featuring trampolining crickets, juggling ants, and acrobatic butterflies, OVO is the troupe’s 25th show since its inception and tells the story of a magnificent ladybug who catches the eye of an unusual insect who has just moved into the neighbourhood.READ MORE: Alton Towers to permanently close down three popular rides next week headtopics.com

Named after the Portuguese word for egg, OVO first premiered in Montreal in 2009 and has been wowing audiences ever since - but next year’s production will also feature three new acts. The show will come to the AO Arena for six performances from March 27 to 31, 2024 as part of a UK and Ireland tour which will also feature shows in Leeds, Liverpool, Dublin and Birmingham - and tickets are on sale now.

The six shows in Manchester will include a matinee performance on Saturday, March 30, which is set to be perfect for those wanting younger audiences to witness the dazzling world of performing insects. headtopics.com

“We are thrilled to be bringing an updated version of OVO back to the UK for the first time in six years. In 2018, OVO's tour of the UK was so successful it became Cirque du Soleil's most watched show ever in the UK," Duncan Fisher, President - Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said. "So, we are delighted to be bringing OVO back to the UK in collaboration with our partner Live Nation.

