Protest March in London Against Violence in Gaza

A coalition of groups is organizing a march in London to protest against the recent violence in Gaza. The march will start at Trafalgar Square and end at the US embassy in Vauxhall. Prominent figures such as Jeremy Corbyn and Maxine Peake are expected to speak at the event. The organizers are calling for an end to the killing in Gaza and criticizing the UK government for its support of Israel. Half a million people are predicted to attend the march.

