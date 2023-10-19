Vogue Revisits Anne Hathaway's Best Looks from The Devil Wears Prada

Crank up the KT Tunstall, make a grilled Jarlsberg and maybe even wear some cerulean, because today is Anne Hathaway’s birthday, and Vogue is using it as an excuse to revisit some of her best looks from The Devil Wears Prada. (She might have won an Oscar for her performance in Les Mis, but she’ll always be Andy Sachs to us.) Below, members of the Vogue team pick their favourite outfits from the 2006 blockbuster.
The art gallery look “A fashion editor, who loves The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking. From KT Tunstall’s opening credits to the tossing-the-phone-in-the-fountain finale, I love every second of that film, and I don’t care who knows it. But when it comes to the outfits, I admit that the situation is a little more hit and miss. Pushed to pick my favourite, I would have to go for the minidress, tights, knee-high boots and Chanel necklace get-up, which she parades in during the iconic outfit montage – it’s a look I would happily recreate in its entirety this winter. Are you copying the... The outfit from The Devil Wears Prada? Yeah, yeah, I a
