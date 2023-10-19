Vogue Revisits Anne Hathaway's Best Looks from The Devil Wears Prada

Crank up the KT Tunstall, make a grilled Jarlsberg and maybe even wear some cerulean, because today is Anne Hathaway’s birthday, and Vogue is using it as an excuse to revisit some of her best looks from The Devil Wears Prada. (She might have won an Oscar for her performance in Les Mis, but she’ll always be Andy Sachs to us.) Below, members of the Vogue team pick their favourite outfits from the 2006 blockbuster.

The art gallery look “A fashion editor, who loves The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking. From KT Tunstall’s opening credits to the tossing-the-phone-in-the-fountain finale, I love every second of that film, and I don’t care who knows it. But when it comes to the outfits, I admit that the situation is a little more hit and miss. Pushed to pick my favourite, I would have to go for the minidress, tights, knee-high boots and Chanel necklace get-up, which she parades in during the iconic outfit montage – it’s a look I would happily recreate in its entirety this winter. Are you copying the... The outfit from The Devil Wears Prada? Yeah, yeah, I a

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BRİTİSHVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİTİSHVOGUE: The Vogue Editors’ All-Time Favourite Looks From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’To mark Anne Hathaway ’s birthday we are looking back at the best costumes from The Devil Wears Prada . Vogue Editors share their favourite looks from the film.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Emily Blunt apologises for 'fatphobic' comments made on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2012 The Devil Wears Prada actress made the comments on The Jonathan Ross Show 11 years ago.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: British Vogue’s November 2023 Cover Story Is A Star-Studded Farewell To Vogue House“After 65 years in this corner of Mayfair, Vogue is moving home,” Edward Enninful writes in his introduction to the November 2023 issue.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: 7 Anne Hathaway Chick-Flicks That Have Stood The Test Of TimeFrom ‘ The Devil Wears Prada ’ to ‘The Intern’, British Vogue rounds up the best Anne Hathaway movies you need to revisit.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Emma Watson is a sun-soaked dream wearing unbuttoned shirt in unseen photosThe Harry Potter star looks incredible in whatever she wears

Source: hellomag | Read more »

METROUK: Hellboy Web Of Wyrd review - don’t wake the devilGameCentral’s favourite comic book gets a new video game adaptation that combines roguelike exploration with stunning visuals.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »