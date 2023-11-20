Princess Charlene of Monaco Shines in Red Gown for Monaco National Day Gala

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked stunning in a red gown as she attended a gala for Monaco National Day. She was accompanied by Prince Albert II and they both appeared in good spirits. Charlene's outfit included a sequined scarlet gown, red lipstick, gelled curls, and dramatic makeup. Her husband wore a traditional black jacket and navy trousers.





